BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A local non-profit is teaming up with Town Square Media and Scheel’s for their toy drive.

“We have a special program today, operation Christmas morning going on here at Scheel’s in the mall. They’re collecting toys for the Salvation Army. And of course, we have our bell ringing going on as well,” said Major Nelson Del La Vergne of the Salvation Army.

The event hopes to bring holiday cheer to families throughout the area this Christmas. Scheels and Town Square Media partnered with the Salvation Army to help make this possible.

“There’s over 600 kids that need a gift this year. So we wanted to give back to the community this year and make sure all of those kids wake up with a special present under the tree,” said Scheels’ Melissa Neumann.

Officials hope to bring the magic of Christmas to every child in Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln with the donations of toys.

“The one thing that we brought up, we’re looking for all toys. And Scheel’s has a lot of them, by the way, but teenagers a lot of the time get left out of the mix. And as you know, they like electronics, phone accessories, things like that. So don’t forget about the teenagers,” said Rick Rider from Town Square Media.

If you can’t make it to Scheel’s at the Kirkwood Mall, there are other ways to donate

“If you can’t make it here today, you can always drop off a toy or a gift to the Salvation Army at 601 South Washington Street, or you can make a donation online by going to salvationarmy.org. Or of course, we’ve got the kettles all over town. While you’re out shopping you can always drop in a few dollars there,” said Del La Vergne.