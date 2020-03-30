Local non-profit stays dedicated to community members throughout COVID-19 pandemic

“The big thing is is we are absolutely open for business. We want people that are struggling to get their basic needs met to give us a call, or drop us a note on Facebook or send us an email — we really want to pay attention to those things,” said Scott Burlingame, Executive Director of Independence Inc. in Minot.

Burlingame has been navigating the same unknown territory that many other non-profits are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic — How do we continue to help those in need in our community?

He says the best way to do this is for organizations to work together.

“They still need food, they still need some services, they still need, a little bit of, ya know, medications and prescriptions and stuff like that. So what we’ve been working hard on is to kind of coordinate all that. Our staff has been working hard on a daily basis to provide the public with information around where those soup kitchens are, how to get emergency food if you need it,” said Burlingame.

Cornerstone Presbyterian Church is one of the local places collaborating with Independence Inc. where folks can go to get a homecooked meal, along with any hygiene products they need.

“One of our big things we didn’t want people to go without food — during this time, the people who rely on the meals. Independence Inc. we’ve been in contact with them about when we’re serving and when other churches are serving so that everyone knows where they can go to get a meal,” said Steve Oster, Associate Pastor at Cornerstone Presbyterian.

So whether it’s food or fellowship, Burlingame says local nonprofits still have an important job to do during this difficult time.

“There’s a lot of good stuff going on in this community right now, there are some amazing things being done and our job is to connect them all together,” said Burlingame.

For more information about Independence Inc. and its services, click HERE