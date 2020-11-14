Local non-profits aren’t able to offer holiday gatherings because of pandemic

The pandemic has impacted many North Dakotans in ways they weren’t prepared for. With the holidays coming up, organizations are also feeling the impact — like the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

The Executive Director says he’s seen a lot of people needing assistance, and many organizations aren’t hosting events because they aren’t able to or can be “superspreaders” like the dinner at Minot Air Force Base. He says if you need help this holiday or would like to help a family, to contact a local organization directly.

“The spirit of giving does not stop because of the pandemic. And the needs of those who have nothing or are really have been impaired, that’s still great,” said Mac McLeod, executive director at Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

McLeod says another event canceled this year is the Holiday Train. That event brings in food donations to help local food pantries.