Local nonprofit motivated to regain status despite money loss

BISMARCK — This is the season of giving, from your family and friends to your favorite non-profit, it’s that time of year when a focus is put on acts of kindness and generosity.

However, one local community group is not able to give back right now.

“That one is the hardest of struggling to find out what we should do about that this year,” said Stacy Sturm, member of BisMan Stilettos.

Sturm is a five-year member of the BisMan Stilettos, a group of women dedicated to volunteering. She said her time with the organization was enjoyable until this May when it was discovered they were missing money.

“Our bank account was closed in May due to insufficient funds and um we’re basically starting all over now,” said Sturm.

In October this year, former Stiletto treasurer Kathryn Artlip turned herself into the Bismarck police for writing bad checks. On top of that, the organization said she stole a little more than $10,000.

But after being assigned a public defender, Artlip took back her admission and is currently awaiting her day in court.

In the meantime, the BisMan Stilettos are waiting to get their non-profit status back. Sturm said had this money not gone missing, they’d still have the non-profit status.

Since the Stilettos don’t, that means they can’t receive charitable donations. What really hurts is they can’t help organizations like children’s treatment facility Manchester House as they have in the past.

“We always worked with the kids at Manchester House,” said Sturm. “The Stilettos was one of the few groups that was allowed to interact with these kids and we were very trusted to be able to host Christmas for these kids so I think like that’s gonna be the hardest thing I think this year.”

Just because the Stilettos aren’t able to give right now, it doesn’t mean no one else can.

“We love having the gift cards to like Sky Zone, to the movies, to bowling, to Gateway to Science. Any of the experiences that your own child would have in the community, we want to have that experience for our kids too,” said Julie Mehlhoff, Program Director of Manchester House.

Sturm said one person’s alleged irresponsibility shouldn’t allow groups like Stilettos or Manchester to suffer. Instead, she hopes this will motivate others to give even more when it’s needed most.

Sturm expects Stilettos to regain its non-profit status within a few weeks.