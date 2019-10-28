Local nursing home allows Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

BISMARCK — Halloween calls for Trick-or-Treating, and you may have your selected hot spots to get candy. But, don’t forget about nursing homes.

St. Gabriel’s Community is allowing the public to visit the nursing home and assisted living facility to go Trick-or-Treating.

Candy is provided to the residents to hand out to kids on Halloween.

The center has been doing this for eight years and each year residents look forward to it.

“I just love their laughs, smiles, appreciation and their parents. Just having all of the people around was an enjoyment,” said Lois Nodland, a resident at St. Gabriel’s Community.

You can visit the center from 6:15 to 7 p.m. on Halloween. Last year, more than 300 people came in to go Trick-or-Treating.

