Local official says recent blackouts serve as an eye-opener to be prepared

Through the rolling blackouts, the lights went out on many people — including businesses.

KX spoke with the Critical Infrastructure Program and Security Manager for the state who says these blackouts serve as an eye-opener to always be prepared.

Darin Hanson says backup generators are always great but a battery backup also helps — especially businesses who are using electrical tools, like dentists.

He also says the best contact is your local emergency manager.

“Especially as a business, making the connection with their local emergency manager is really critical, because they could give you some advice on how to best prepare specific to your own community context,” explained Hanson.

He also says it’s always a good idea to conserve energy, no matter what’s going on in the world.