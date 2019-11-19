Local organization offers free adaptive bicycles to people with special needs

BISMARCK — RoughRider Ambucs provides adaptive trikes to people with down syndrome, cerebral palsy and more.

It’s a local chapter of the national Ambucs organization providing independence and mobility for people with different abilities.

Since the organization started two years ago in Bismarck, members have helped 25 people get a bike.

A bike can cost between $500 to $1,500 depending on the size and adaptations required for the rider.

Treasurer of RoughRider Ambucs, Grant Bouley, said everyone deserves to have the right to ride a bike.

“It’s a way of life, the American dream growing up. For those that can’t maybe they felt left out or it’s just a way for them to join there friends and family. But also gain strength and do other things with the strength that they gain for riding bikes sometimes,” said Bouley.

RoughRider Ambucs has worked with people ranging from four to 50 years old.

They are looking for new members, riders and donations. For more information click here

