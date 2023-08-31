TOWNER, N.D. (KXNET) — Local organizations are helping a rural cemetery pay respect to the ancestors of the small town.

SRT and the Rural Development Finance Corporation, or RDFC, matched funds to place pre-1940 grave markers at the Bantry Union Cemetery in McHenry County.

This cemetery improvement came from the 2022 RDFC grant, which aims to support community betterment in rural North Dakota. When the RDFC accepts an application, SRT matches the amount approved.

This year’s grants will help support rural projects up to $750 from each organization — the money given funded two headstones at the cemetery, located North of Towner.

Leaders say they are grateful to honor those who came before us and helped make these partnerships possible.

“With a project like this cemetery, the deceased people may not be our members but the descendants of them are,” said the Community Relations Coordinator for SRT, Becky Towery. “And it is a community-based project. The RDFC grant matches four community-based or community-owned entities. So, anything that benefits the people who live in those areas that SRT serves, is beneficial to us as a business and a cooperative.”

Any community-owned business or non-profit can also apply for this grant. All you have to do is contact Becky Towery for an application.

Becky Towery

Community Relations Coordinator, SRT

beckyt@srttel.com