Local organizations looking to score big with federal grant dollars

A few organizations are looking to acquire federal grant dollars. The nationwide grant is open to any area with a military installation nearby, like Minot Air Force Base. These funds could help make all the difference for these organizations, and the community.

“So we are applying for $18 million through the office of economic adjustment,” said Meghan von Behren, Executive Director, YWCA.

The YWCA in Minot is the only shelter for women and children in the area that provide direct services. Over the years, the non-profit has seen an influx in people they help, which is why the executive director says the grant is much needed.

She added, “We would love to build a bigger campus with a bigger facility, a more up to date facility, and more energy-efficient to allow us to meet the needs of the community.”

She says they are constantly running out of space in the current building, which only houses 14 women and their children. The grant from the Department of Defense would provide a new facility with over 15,000 square feet, including living space for families and room to house their current programs like the diaper pantry.

“We’re hoping to add a couple more programs to our YWCA name when we get more room for that,” added von Behren.

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter is also looking to score big on federal dollars. The executive director says although they are not seeking as much as the YWCA, the need for the funds is just as great.

“Our building is terribly old. So as of right now, the dogs do not have the enrichment piece they need for an indoor and outdoor kennel. During the winter, we aren’t really able to take the dogs outside for more than 10 seconds,” said Executive Director, Shelbi Waters.

The shelter is applying for $3 million to help expand its current building. A veterinary clinic is also in the plans to help keep their vet expenses down. The director says they currently have a partnership with the military base and hope this money will help them expand.

Waters added, “We have multiple programs in which military active duty and spouses independently participate.”

To qualify for the grant, a city or local government must partner with the non-profit. At a special meeting Tuesday, the directors will present their proposals to the Minot City Council.

From there, they will submit them to the DOD, in hope of receiving the grants.

If selected for the grants, the organizations will know later this year in September.