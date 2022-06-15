Denesse Wilson was left speechless when she found out she was crowned North Dakota’s Miss Amazing Jr. Teen 2022.

“It was quite amazing actually,” Wilson said.

She has a learning disability but does not allow that to get in the way of her academics. She passed all her classes and is now a junior in high school.

“It makes it harder for me to learn at school and I need things read out to me,” said Wilson.

During her visit with second graders, she read the book “Just The Way You Are” by Karen McMahon. Not only did Wilson read that story, but she also shared her own story with the students.

“I need to try to tell people that they matter no matter what problem they have going on,” Wilson said.

“It’s a great idea. Denesse represents all girls but especially those with disabilities.” Myher Elementary School second grade teacher Melissa Mutschler said.

Now, Wilson will be heading to Nashville, TN to participate in the National Miss Amazing Jr. Teen pageant. She needs to raise about $4,000 to get there.

“We need to earn money and plane tickets, gas, a car ride, and hotel and stuff,” Wilson said.

In efforts to raise those funds, she is making coloring books to sell and is also accepting community donations. In the meantime, she will be getting prepared to show off her resilience and ambition in front of the other competitors.

“I’ll try my best to not freak out in front of people on stage,” Wilson said.

National Miss Amazing Jr. Teen will be July 29th through 31st in Nashville, TN. You can donate and support her by clicking here.