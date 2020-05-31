Local pastor gives the community and others a message of hope during difficult times

Members of North Dakota’s faith community have been watching the protests across the country and here in the state for George Floyd.

Bismarck and Minot held protests this weekend to allow people the opportunity to come together and mourn for the loss of lives and injustices. Many peaceful protest have turned into riots.. like in Minneapolis and other cities.

Now, pastors across the world are trying to spread messages of hope and unity to help get through these difficult times.

“Jesus said in Ephesians 2:14 that he is our peace. In fact, in that same passage he talked about, he’s the one that breaks down those walls of hostility and unites people together. And I believe right now we need people more than ever. We need each other. We need empathy for one another,” said Pastor Tom Foisy, of The Pursuit Minot.

Pastor Tom says him and his church family will continue to pray for peace in the world.