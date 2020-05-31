Local pastor gives the community and others a message of hope during difficult times

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Members of North Dakota’s faith community have been watching the protests across the country and here in the state for George Floyd.

Bismarck and Minot held protests this weekend to allow people the opportunity to come together and mourn for the loss of lives and injustices. Many peaceful protest have turned into riots.. like in Minneapolis and other cities.

Now, pastors across the world are trying to spread messages of hope and unity to help get through these difficult times.

“Jesus said in Ephesians 2:14 that he is our peace. In fact, in that same passage he talked about, he’s the one that breaks down those walls of hostility and unites people together. And I believe right now we need people more than ever. We need each other. We need empathy for one another,” said Pastor Tom Foisy, of The Pursuit Minot.

Pastor Tom says him and his church family will continue to pray for peace in the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck"

Dacotah Speedway Opens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway Opens"

Fargo downtown protest turns violent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo downtown protest turns violent"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20"

Robert One Minute 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-30"

Summer Reading Kick off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Reading Kick off"

Sundre Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sundre Summer"

Watford City Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Baseball"

UTTC employee tests positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC employee tests positive"

COVID-19 Case Update 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Update 5-30"

Minot Drive-in Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Drive-in Testing"

Bismarck Blast Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast Softball"

Lauren Ware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren Ware"

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"

Service Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Award"

Minot Library Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Library Renovation"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge