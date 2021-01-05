Local police offer safety tips on parking lot buy-sale transactions

After a woman was robbed at gunpoint in a Minot parking lot hoping to purchase a new gaming system, police are now urging a few safety tips.

KX News spoke with Berthold Chief of Police who says although these incidents aren’t common in most of our region’s cities, you still should keep your guard up.

He says if you shop on places like Facebook marketplace, you should never consider meeting at night.

If you do, you should meet in a well lit area.

He says to also make sure you’re meeting up in a well-populated area, as most thieves won’t harm you in large, public places.

“I always stress to people to make sure they have a cell phone with them and try and take another person with them, and maybe even have the cell phone open on a phone call for when the deal is being done,” Al Schmidt said.

Schmidt says you should trust your gut. If something seems off, then you should not meet up at all and continue shopping elsewhere.