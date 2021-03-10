Local quilter donates 50 handmade quilts to BPS students in need

A local quilter spent roughly 500 hours making 50 quilts to donate to Bismarck Public School students in need.

According to a press release, Martha Downs, the owner of Free Spirit Quilting, said she was inspired to help out when she heard there were teachers and classes making fleece blankets for students in need.

The project took Downs 400 yards of fabric and 500 hours to complete over an 18 month period.

“The thought of a child not having basic needs, such as blankets, just breaks my heart,” Downs said, and immediately started handmaking the quilts.

Students in the BPS Life Education program will distribute the quilts, along with other basic needs, through the BPS Family Assistance Fund project.

