BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Farming and ranching are an important part of our world here in North Dakota.

For Wednesday’s Eye on Ag & Energy, we focus on the importance of grazing, and why it’s necessary for our ranchers and farmers.

KX News spoke with one farmer, Michael Larson, who defines grazing as allowing livestock to directly consume the growing grasses in a pasture or rangeland.

Grazing provides good nutrition and other benefits to the animal and can lead to more productive forage growth. It is harvested by animals instead of by machinery.

In this year’s Grazing Summit in Bismarck, farmers and ranchers learned about modern grazing practices, and what plants are best for the animals.

“Animals like diverse plants based on which plants they need which days,” explained Larson. “They know which plants are medicine for them. They will keep themselves healthy if you give them the buffet to choose from.”

Larson shares that livestock grazing reduces the competition from non-native plants so that other desirable grasses and wildflowers can regenerate and coexist. Many plants, including several rare species, require grazing to maintain viable populations.

