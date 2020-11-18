Local restaurants asking public to continue ordering out amid new pandemic measures

Restaurant owners are asking for the public’s support to stay afloat amid new measures limiting capacity and in-person dining hours.

The hospitality industry nationwide has taken a financial hit from COVID-19. According to a survey by the National Restaurant Association, 1 in 6 restaurants or food services in the U.S. has closed since the pandemic started.

Owner of The Paddle Trap in Mandan, Michelle Kaufman, says she’s trying to stay in business with fewer customers.

“This is lunch rush right now, it’s 12:30. There is nobody here. We have people to pay, we’d like to keep everybody in their jobs. We have an amazing staff here and obviously, we opened this restaurant to be a big part of this community. We’d like to continue to be here,” Kaufman said.

The Paddle Trap opened just four months ago in July, and Kaufman is encouraging the public to support the business with carry out orders. One of their newest offerings is a take-out Thanksgiving package that feeds up to eight people. Orders must be received by midnight Nov. 18 and can be picked up the day before Thanksgiving.

Kaufman says the restaurant is also planning to offer more family-style takeout options throughout the holidays, with the possibility of more meal packages for Christmas. To check out The Paddle Trap’s offerings, visit its site here.