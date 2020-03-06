Local School Field Trips Temporarily Canceled by Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is bringing many school trips to a screeching halt. Students from St. Mary’s Central High School, Shanley High School, Bishop Ryan Catholic School and Trinity High School all planned a Rome Pilgrimage Tour in June, but Italy is the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak.

More than 100 people have died in Italy and more than 3,000 have been infected, so, the trip has been canceled, temporarily.

We spoke with the trip coordinator who said if a student or parent wants to discuss the cancelation, contact the University of Mary directly.

Below is the full quote from Trip Coordinator Jerome Richter:

“We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely and we will make the most prudent decision that we are able to make in a timely manner. If a student/parent would like to discuss canceling their pilgrimage we would ask that they contact the University of Mary directly. We do not plan to send any more funds to our partners in Italy until we make a decision, so each family’s refund would not change from today until the day we make a decision.”