Local small businesses see continued support past holiday season

Holiday shopping in the month of December brought a much needed boost to small businesses in the state.

Local businesses like Nature’s Nook Children Toys and Books are getting creative to keep it up in the New Year, by offering curbside pickup, and staying active on social media to let customers know about deals.

Owner Deb Peery says even though you are done with your holiday gift-giving, now is the time to continue shopping locally.

“Please continue in January, in February, and all throughout the New Year. We love our community.

We want to be there for you and it just tickles me to no end when people come in and purchase from me,” said Peery.

She says normally Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are busy for her. She hopes for the same turnout this year.