Local small businesses see continued support past holiday season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Holiday shopping in the month of December brought a much needed boost to small businesses in the state.

Local businesses like Nature’s Nook Children Toys and Books are getting creative to keep it up in the New Year, by offering curbside pickup, and staying active on social media to let customers know about deals.

Owner Deb Peery says even though you are done with your holiday gift-giving, now is the time to continue shopping locally.

“Please continue in January, in February, and all throughout the New Year. We love our community.
We want to be there for you and it just tickles me to no end when people come in and purchase from me,” said Peery.

She says normally Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are busy for her. She hopes for the same turnout this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Late Night Full Weather Forecast 1/3

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

College basketball

WDA Hockey

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 1/2/21

Minot State Womens Basketball set to tip off tomorrow

Minot State Men Basketball ready for season

Flasher underclassmen stepping up big

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Tom's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

12HIKES

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 1

NDC JAN 1

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/1/21

WDA Hockey 12-31

WDA Basketball 12-31

DLB Lakers Boys Basketball

Saint Marys Boys Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories