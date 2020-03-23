Local sports photographer has his passion put on hold

With sports being canceled on a global scale, those who capture the games’ biggest moments are also facing a setback.

Joshua Strong, a sports photographer in Minot and a student at Minot State University, has captured hundreds of shots of student-athletes in the past year.

From high school to collegiate summer baseball, Strong was there to shoot all of it.

He was just wrapping up hockey season and getting ready for spring sports like baseball and softball when he found out his passion would have to be put on hold.

“Sports photography is a huge part of my life and a huge part of what I do week in week out. Now it’s just kinda like, I guess focusing on what you can do from in-home and it gives me a little bit of time to edit my portfolio and stuff. But other than that it’s just been kinda weird. It’s just a weird time right now,” said Strong.

Strong said he is eager to getting back to doing what he loves every day.