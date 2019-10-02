Local student with down syndrome crowned Century homecoming king

BISMARCK — A young entrepreneur and a popular high school senior was selected as Century High School’s Homecoming King.

Eighteen-year-old Cristian McMerty has every reason to dress like a king this weekend. Yesterday he beat out 16 finalists at Century High School making him the 2019 homecoming king.

“As I was selected, my friends were cheering Cristian,” said Cristian, Homecoming King.

He was given the honor by a vote of his peers.

Cristian has down syndrome and when he’s not at school, he’s at the Gifted Bean Coffee House which is owned and operated by his parents.

“My wife and I wanted a business where we could have him work and earn his own way in life,” said Matt McMerty.

Now, Cristian can add king, along with future business owner to his resume.

“As a father, I am overly proud. Not for what Cristian has accomplished but it brings a smile to us knowing what type of community we live in,” said Matt.

Cristian is happy to be king but says he didn’t need a title to confirm that.

He will show off his crown Friday at the homecoming game at BSC Community Bowl at 6:30 p.m.