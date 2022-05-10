Just meeting once every other month to discuss overcoming trauma makes a difference, especially if you’re recovering from a stroke.

“When a patient either has a clot or blocks blood flow from the brain, we do have what’s called hemorrhagic stroke as well where that patient suffers bleeding into the blood tissue,” Sanford Registered Nurse and Stroke Coordinator Haley Gilstad said.

This is why survivors of strokes and brain injuries have a place of comfort to discuss health, and spirituality and share thoughts about a drastic event that changed their lives. Meeting with other people, who have gone through similar medical trauma, helps these men and women get back on their feet.



“We view the support group as a unique opportunity for those patients to connect and share their experiences, successes, and challenges and potential ways that they are able to overcome their challenges,” Gilstad said.

Groups are meeting in person and virtually to connect and share their stories of survival every other month.

“They came back because this was a place where they built relationships with other stroke survivors and really building that unique support,” Gilstad said.

While overcoming a stroke, many people lose a lot, especially language skills. Gilstad said since communication is interrupted after a stroke, it’s important to show everyone that the road to recovery is not easy.

But it will get better, even if it takes one word at a time. And sometimes, where the trauma occurred in the brain makes all the difference.

“We see more difficult with expressing language whereas on patients who suffer strokes on the right side of the brain they can have more issues with they even neglect one side of the body,” Gilstad said.

The support group meets every other month at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library. The next meeting will be held on July 11 at 3 pm. To learn more click here.