Local Teacher Using Super-Self Institute Online Course to Inspire Students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Learning leadership skills and self-love as youth and young adults can be hard to come by, especially if no one is around to teach it.

Cornelius Mosby was exposed to a lot of violence and crime at a young age.

“I grew up on the south side of Chicago and I had three of my teammates get killed and a lot of different friends that went to prison due to their decision making,” Founder Mosby said.

He has since then taken his childhood past and turned it into something positive to influence others, creating Super-Self Institute.

“We hold events. We go to different schools and organizations and teach youth and staff about ways to deal with bullying, drugs and mental health, emotional intelligence, leadership, kindness, love, empathy, and we also teach these things through different trainings, online programs and workshops, and it’s all free,” he said.

He says since beginning the program a year ago they have serviced over a thousand kids, from middle schoolers to college students, all around the country.

A North Dakotan home school teacher has put her students through the six-week online course and loves it.

“His story, his energy, his relatability, our kids have just gravitated towards him and the program,” Kelsey Krool said.

She says she’s seen first hand the changes that it’s made on her and her students.

“We’ve continued these conversations about being a good leader, and doing that with kindness and compassion with others in mind, and it’s helped me change my way of thinking about what a good leader is,” Krool said.

Mosby says he inspires others do to the same.

“It’s very important to inspire, to stay encouraged, to laugh and love, and be kind to one another,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Super-Self Institute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super-Self Institute"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"

Election PAckets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election PAckets"

Prairie Sky Breads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prairie Sky Breads"

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck Drivers"

Essential Truckers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Essential Truckers"

Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Olympics"

Less Pollution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Less Pollution"

Bed Bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bugs"

Garrison Public Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Public Schools"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Bis Downtowners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bis Downtowners"

Tiger King Donut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Donut"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge