Local Teacher Using Super-Self Institute Online Course to Inspire Students

Learning leadership skills and self-love as youth and young adults can be hard to come by, especially if no one is around to teach it.

Cornelius Mosby was exposed to a lot of violence and crime at a young age.

“I grew up on the south side of Chicago and I had three of my teammates get killed and a lot of different friends that went to prison due to their decision making,” Founder Mosby said.

He has since then taken his childhood past and turned it into something positive to influence others, creating Super-Self Institute.

“We hold events. We go to different schools and organizations and teach youth and staff about ways to deal with bullying, drugs and mental health, emotional intelligence, leadership, kindness, love, empathy, and we also teach these things through different trainings, online programs and workshops, and it’s all free,” he said.

He says since beginning the program a year ago they have serviced over a thousand kids, from middle schoolers to college students, all around the country.

A North Dakotan home school teacher has put her students through the six-week online course and loves it.

“His story, his energy, his relatability, our kids have just gravitated towards him and the program,” Kelsey Krool said.

She says she’s seen first hand the changes that it’s made on her and her students.

“We’ve continued these conversations about being a good leader, and doing that with kindness and compassion with others in mind, and it’s helped me change my way of thinking about what a good leader is,” Krool said.

Mosby says he inspires others do to the same.

“It’s very important to inspire, to stay encouraged, to laugh and love, and be kind to one another,” he said.