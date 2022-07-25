Stage productions like “The Little Mermaid” put on by Sleepy Hollow are put together by cast and crew while the audience has very little idea of all the hours, labor and money that makes it possible.

“Last year when things were so expensive our first lumber bill to build was $20,000,” Sleepy Hollow Executive Director Susan Lundberg said.

Community theaters like Sleepy Hollow do not just provide a platform for entertainment, they act as a steppingstone for talent, ranging in age from elementary to high school, raising their exposure and experience to enhance their acting and public speaking skills.

“They’re learning confidence and how to present themselves as well as being musically talented and singing songs,” Lundberg said.

For a production like “Little Mermaid” props had to be designed and created in addition to the costumes. All are built and handmade by the members.

“They’re building the set together, taking it down, changing; we’re all working together. We’re trying to pay people a decent wage for the time we have them. Our professionals’ artists and directors we work with them,” Lundberg said.

So, the next time you see a local production you’ll understand all the hard work that goes into bringing you the magic of Broadway to your local community theater.

The next production for Sleepy Hollow will be Legally Blonde and production will start on July 28th.