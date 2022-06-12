Calling all athletes!!

The GYS Track club here in Bismarck is now open for registration.

GYS stands for “Get You Some”!

This is a group of people of all ages and sizes that welcomes any Fitness levels from beginners to advanced, to come together to Get You Sum friendships, courage, strength, support, coaching, teamwork, results, and joy.

The group is compiled of walkers, runners, throwers, sprinters, distance, strength, and everything in between.

There are 3 to 6 different workouts going on at any point on Wednesday nights, so everyone can get health and fitness on their level.

This team is also the only certified USATF Masters Team in North or South Dakota.

GYS will be taking a team to the USATF National Outdoor Championships for the second time this year at the end of July.

Last year the team brought home 5 National Championships!

GYS also has a monthly Volunteer Opportunity and social event where members and their families are welcome to attend.

Registration is $50 which goes to supporting the team and more.

For questions, you can reach out to Coach April Lund and for that information visit https://www.facebook.com/gystrackclub .