BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Independence Day of Ukraine is a state holiday in modern Ukraine, celebrated on 24 August in commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of 1991.

Today many Ukranians and supporting locals gathered to support Ukraine, to celebrate Ukrainian Independence day at the North Dakota State Capitol.

A few Bismarck Ukrainians say they stood to thank the United States of America for helping Ukrainian people, who had to leave their homeland to protect their children from Russian invaders.

One shared it was also to raise awareness about how Ukrainian soldiers still are fighting for their independence.

Supporters share that Ukraine and Ukrainian children still need help and resources to keep defending their land. Groups, like Bismarck Global Neighbors, help our locally and internationally our Ukrainian community members. To check out all Bismarck Global Neighbors does, click here.