Local University Update

Bismarck is not your average college town but at the most recent State of the Cities; The University of Mary, United Tribes Technical College, and Bismarck State College Presidents got together to talk about what’s to come for the upcoming year

U-T-T-C President Leander McDonald said his school is working on providing opportunities to high school students. Students have dual-enrollment options were they can take college level classes while still in high school. There are 16 week certificate programs. With these options, the goal is to encourage high school students to attend local colleges.

McDonald said “We’ve really focused in on the admissions process, there has been some good work done here by our dean of enrollment management in regards to streamlining the process in order to get people here quicker and faster.”

Both UTTC and Bismarck State have the same affordable tuition rate. Bismarck State College is looking forward to furthering opportunities this upcoming year as well. President Douglas Jensen said the college is working to provide a hands on experience for its growing polytechnic department.

Jensen said, “So BSC is now on it’s path to becoming North Dakota’s polytechnic institution, which means we’ll be offering more 4 year degrees, more technical degrees, we’ll be partnering with industry to build pathways to connect with these high demand, high priority occupations.”

Both Presidents emphasize the importance of choosing to attend a college locally. For more information about programs offered at these colleges and other upcoming events…click here.