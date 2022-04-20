KX spoke with one of the people whose property was found during the investigation of 36 year old Tyler Nantt.

18-year-old Ethan Stotz says he woke up on a normal day prepared to go to work.

“I got into my car, looked around and realized that everything was kind of missing and I instantly just called my mom and I was like, ‘Mom, I think I got robbed!” Stoz says.



Stotz says he then called the police and began to search for what he lost.



“And I realized I lost like my wallet, my cologne in my glove box and a few gift cards in my cabinets,” he says.

Stotz lives on the southside of Bismarck, where some may know as “Southland.”

Stotz tell us, his family has cameras and a security system, which they also showed police. He says when they looked back to watch, they saw that the burglary happened around 4 in the morning.



“He just told me that there had been a bunch of them in our neighborhood like that night of it, so I’m assuming that they had an idea of who it was,” says Stotz.



Stotz says the person who stole his things spent $220, within four seperate transactions.



“There was two from Walmart and then there was one from the Simonson gas station and then a Holiday gas station,” he says.



Stotz says he feels violated that something like this happened at his own home, but he will be sure to think smarter next time.



He says he was able to get his money back but he is without his old wallet and is missing out on that cologne.

Nantt is facing two charges right now, but more are expected to be filed.