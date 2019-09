North Dakota businesses will transform the State Capitol into a shopping mall for locally made and locally grown products.

The Capitol is hosting the fall Farmers and Artisans Market on Thursday.

Indoor artisans’ market booths will open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in Memorial Hall, the Legislative Hall, and the west end of the ground floor.

The outdoor farmers market booths will open at 9:00 am until 1:30 pm near the steps on the south side of the Capitol.