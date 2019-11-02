Local veteran gets fishing trip to Alaska

The countdown begins for 70-year-old Bruce Rostad after receiving a trip to Alaska.

“I’ll find a room later, just get me out on a boat,” said Bruce Rostad, veteran.

He’s always loved the water since he was a child. He spent time serving in both the Navy and National Guard. So, this trip is a dream come true, but he never saw it coming.

“My brother-in-law Glenn is a veteran that I take fishing. He won it and gave it to me,” said Rostad.

It’s a seven-day all-expense-paid trip to Alaska put on by On The Water Inc.
It’s an non-profit that takes combat and disabled vets out fishing on Lake Sakakawea in the summer.

“Just getting outdoors and doing something helps them a lot, and the comradery with the other vets helps them adjust to civilian life,” said Jeff Whillock, Vice President of On the Water Inc.

For the first time ever the organization decided to give away a trip. All veterans who participated had a one in a hundred chance of getting it.
That’s when Glenn was randomly picked.

“There’s a lot of people that want to do something for vets. They are doing a job that they can get killed in. And there are people that want to do stuff but don’t know-how and there are vets that need help,” said Whillock.

As for Rostad, his brother in law Glenn will miss out on the fun, but he’ll be thinking of him every step of the way.

For more information about On the Water Inc. click here

