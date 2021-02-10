Bismarck veteran receives national recognition

Correction: Robert’s Olzweski’s last name was erroneously reported in the video above. The spelling has been corrected in the written story below.

A Bismarck man is receiving national attention for his acts of valor.

Robert Olzweski was chosen to represent North Dakota as an honoree of the Purple Heart Patriot Project.

In April, Purple Heart recipients across the country will convene at West Point Military Academy to receive recognition for their sacrifices. Olzweski says he got the call to attend the event after sending his story to the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.

Olzweski says, “We actually get to go to the site where General George Washington presented the first Purple Heart.”

Olzweski was born in Sanger, North Dakota, and enlisted into the Army as a teenager. His first duty station was in Germany and spent a year in Vietnam. Olzweski was wounded in an attack that killed one of his fellow soldiers, which is how he received his Purple Heart.

He received a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal with a “V,” which is awarded for valor in combat for his unwavering dedication to service. What’s even more surprising is that he received a call nearly 30 years later, while serving with the 945th Army Reserve Unit in Bismarck.

This call placed his unit on alert status, which led to Olzweski answering the call of duty again in the Middle East.

He says, “I used my experience that I had in Vietnam and I actually sat them down and told them, ‘You do your job, you pay attention, and we’ll come back through this.'”

In addition to his military record, Olzweski has also been there for his community by assisting with the great flood of 1997 that struck Grand Forks.

He decided to hang up the boots in 2008 after achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4.

Olzweski wanted to stress the importance of younger veterans joining the many services, such as VFW, that are available to them.