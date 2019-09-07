Live Now
Local woman sets record to participate in regional woodturning symposium

Local News

Rebecca Kielpinski has been woodturning for seven years. As a member of the Dakota Woodturners Club, she makes everything from bowls, household items and more.

She is the first-ever woman in the club and second person to be invited to the regional Rocky Mountain Woodturning Symposium in Colorado to showcase her talents and learn from others.

Kielpinski says this industry is male dominant, but she has a lot to add.

“What I bring to the table is that female perspective on things. It’s a little more artsy with me. I enjoy the embellishments like woodburning on something or adding a little bit of flair or detail instead of just turning a bowl,” said Kielpinski.

She will participate in the event next week. For more information on the Dakota Woodturners click here

