Crafters in Bismarck are showing off their skills and also learning from each other.

Four Bismarck women met at the Former Governor’s Mansion to roll out the yarn and pull out the needles to do some knitting.

Blankets, shawls, baby booties, in addition to place settings were some of the items.

Saturday marked the 15th Annual Crafters Bee and social meeting which is all about participants gathering together to get creative regardless of their experience, from beginner to pro.

“People will be like here, I have extra yarn, I have so many extra needles starting with that. It’s just a willingness to try,” Participant Luci Snowden said.

The knitting group meets 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Barnes & Noble.