MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) —Volunteers from community organizations, including local Civil Air Patrol, teamed up on October 22nd, to prepare for December’s annual Wreaths Across America remembrance for veterans.

Together, they staked in 650 wreath holders in Section 16, Rosehill Memorial Park, that will later hold wreaths, honoring veterans remembered there.

On December 16, the group will meet again for the ceremony at to place over one thousand wreaths on the holders and upright headstones.

Those interested in sponsoring a wreath or volunteering for the event in December can visit https://nd021.cap.gov/.