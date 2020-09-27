Locals react to President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

US President Donald Trump announces his US Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett (R), in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on September 26, 2020. – Barrett, if confirmed by the US Senate, will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Less than 10 days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the news of President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee has stirred worldwide reactions from both sides. We spoke with North Dakotans, about their thoughts on the nomination.

Since 2018 Amy Coney Barrett has been on President Trump’s shortlist as a possible Supreme Court nominee, and now it’s official.

“I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability,” said Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

But not everyone is excited about the nomination. We spoke with several people today in Minot but they didn’t want to be on camera. One person told us with the Affordable Care Act vote coming up, they are afraid it will be overturned and what that will mean for people they know who depend on it.

Barrett said, “I have no illusions that the road ahead of me will be easy, either for the short term or the long haul.”

Others in the Magic City say they are excited about the nomination, and applaud President Trump.

“I think he told us this when he first ran for election, that we should expect to have a president do what the president’s job is. So I’m glad he is going to obey what he said and follow through on his promises,” said Duane Moen.

“As long as she does her job, that’s all that counts,” added Tim Kaylor.

This is the first time a court nominee has been considered so close to a presidential election, and many are calling out the president, saying the vote should wait until after the election. Kaylor says he thinks they should go ahead and get it over with.

“Well, you got to fill it sooner or later. So you might as well fill it now. Hopefully, it’s the best choice for the country,” added Kaylor.

A few more people we spoke with off-camera said the early decision doesn’t bother them, and that it would happen eventually, so why not now.

Judge Barrett’s nomination will now move to the Senate, which could possibly hold a vote by the end of October.

Republicans do hold a majority of seats in the Senate chamber, enough votes to confirm Judge Barrett by the November 3rd election.