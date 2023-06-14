MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum is throwing his hat in the ring for President of the United States against a full roster of other Republican candidates. But he’s also telling Americans that it’s his rural ethics that are setting him apart from his competitors. These same ethics are what are rallying North Dakotans to his side.

“It’s nice to have someone with more small-town values from North Dakota, looking at our presidency,” said Minot resident Sylvia Cowper. “And I think he can bring a lot to the table.”

Gov. Burgum recently set off on a presidential campaign tour, but North Dakotans are still waiting at home to see where he will fall in the Republican nomination. Many locals say they feel his campaign slogan — ‘A New Leader for a Changing Economy’ — describes what he’s already done for North Dakota, and his vision for America.

“The economy here in North Dakota for the time that I’ve lived here in the last 10 years is strong,” said resident Shon Naslund, “and I appreciate his successes so far.”

Our state is the second-best in the country for energy production and has the third-lowest unemployment rate. Some locals say they feel he has played a key role in our state’s booming agriculture, technology, and education reform sectors — and they hope that role continues throughout his run for President.

“I hope that he can do some great things for teachers,” said Central Campus school teacher, Amy Larson. “Keep good teachers in our schools, keep class sizes small. And I think he can bring that to the table.”

In an interview with CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’, his combination of local roots and self-made successes are an example of where he can take America.

“I went from those small-town roots,” Burgum explained. “My dad died when I was a freshman in high school. I got a little bit of far land, mortgaged that. That became the seed capital for a start-up software company, which grew into a billion-dollar company. With small-town kids from all of North Dakota working for that company.”

In a large pool of conservative businessman candidates that is likely not done growing yet, it’s notable that he could be one of the only contenders to self-finance his run. But it seems many North Dakotans are backing him — if not in the voting booth, then emotionally, at least. KX News spend two hours talking to people, and the seven who opted to speak on camera had nothing but nice things to say about Burgum and his presidential run.

Americans will decide where they stand with Gov. Burgum’s run for President in August, at the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee.