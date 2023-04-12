WHITE EARTH, N.D. (KXNET) — When the snow melts, the water rises and not all the time can it reach a river or proper drainage location.

KX News spoke with one local — knee-deep in water — facing the aftermath of the big snow melt.

“I think all of us woke up last night, when the siren went off and went, whoa,” said White Earth, North Dakota resident, Crystal Ogden.

Crystal Ogden is from White Earth and is one of the many residents impacted by the flooding in their area.

“We’ve had some flooding overnight. The White Earth River came up and went over its banks and flooded some roads and it’s on the inside of the dike so you can see behind me how the road is flooded. This is Labar Lane,” said Ogden.

But, being that the National Weather Service along with the KX Storm Team has been reporting flood warnings and possibilities in the state, some residents took precautions early.

“One has cattle just over the railroad tracks in White Earth and they were moving their cows out yesterday because they thought they were gonna overflow and they don’t have the dike connected to,” said Ogden.

Standing through the treacherous conditions, deep in the water, she describes what she sees.

“I’m standing next to a trailer house here and it’s behind the trees but the waters up around the house. Just down there a church in a couple of homes. Their water is right up to their steps,” said Ogden.

But there has been help.

“At 4 o’clock in the morning, when the alarm went off, all of the city council, the mayor were out checking on people. The mayor was even waiting through water knocking on doors. The city councilman were stopping and said, ‘Hey, do you need help’, you know small town they banned together because there really isn’t a whole lot of help,” said Ogden.

But help did come, by way of big machinery and the North Dakota National Guard.

“We’ve had sandbag training scheduled for several weeks, we have plans to execute that south of Bismarck down at Kimball Bottoms earlier today we were asked to divert from Kimball Bottoms and basically go up to White Earth to support some flooding that they had going on up there,” said State Aviation Officer, Michael Green.

Sandbags are a good way to reduce flood water damage, and when they are properly filled and placed, the sandbags can act as a barrier to moving water around instead of through buildings.

“While they are quite large they are not placed to stop all flooding. It’s kind of like plug the gaps where we can but it by no means is it going to completely stop all flooding it’s more of just an assist to those who are on the ground,” said Green.

Ogden hopes Wednesday night will be the end of it all.

“Unless we get the rain that they’re predicting,” said Ogden.

She says the Mountrail County Emergency Management along with the sheriff’s department, also made rounds for assistance.