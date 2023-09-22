MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University’s campus will be the location for Recovery Reinvented.

According to a news release, Recovery Reinvented is an event dedicated to eliminating the shame and stigma of addiction.

This year’s event will be held on Thursday, October 8 with registration beginning at 8 a.m. at MSU’s Old Main and the opening remarks starting at 9:30 a.m. in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

Recovery Reinvented is free and open to the public, however, registration is required. But it’s open for both in-person and online attendees via EVENTBRITE.

“We are so pleased to be hosting Recovery Reinvented on the MSU campus,” said MSU President Steven Shirley. “This is such an important dialogue focused on a subject that can have a significant impact in every corner of the state. As the only campus in the North Dakota University System with a degree in addiction studies, MSU is a natural host as students have been coming here for decades to pursue their studies in areas related to addiction and recovery.”

This will be the first year the event is being held in Minot, it has previously been hosted in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, and virtually.

State and national addiction and recovery experts will focus on reinventing recovery by sharing stories and creating recovery-friendly cultures in the workplace and community.

“We continue to build on the message that storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have to end the stigma surrounding addiction,” said First Lady Burgum in a press release. “Bringing this experience to the community of Minot will allow us to lift up more faces and voices of recovery and inspire people to know that recovery from addiction is possible.”

The keynote speakers will include Lipi Roy, who is an internal medicine physician board-certified in addiction medicine, Stephen Loyd who is the chief medical officer for Cedar Recovery in Tennessee and the current chair of the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council, and Scott Davis, who served as the executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission from 2009-2021.

“As I enter 17 years of sobriety, day by day, I am thankful to the Creator for a beautiful life, I am also grateful and excited to share my story at this year’s Recovery Reinvented,” Scott Davis said in a press release.

You can find the full bios for the speakers here.