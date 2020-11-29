Lock cars, remove valuables to avoid becoming a victim of theft during the holiday season

Protecting your personal belongings in your vehicles is especially important during the holiday season.

With increased reports of packages being stolen in Minot, residents are being urged to lock their vehicles and remove valuables.

During the holiday shopping season, many people leave items in plain sight, making them a target for thieves to take advantage of. Chief John Klug says as you’re shopping for the perfect holiday gift, make sure you are being smart.

“If you are planning of making a day of your travels and shopping and filling up the vehicle, I would plan a break in there where you can run home and drop some of the stuff off or find a location that is more secure than a vehicle,” said Chief Klug,

He says always be alert of your surroundings and if you see something or someone suspicious, you should always inform law enforcement in the area.

