Long road ahead for animals in Australian wildfires

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The wildfires devastating Australia have left 26 people dead, destroyed nearly 3,000 homes and have killed more than a billion animals.

Many species face extinction but those that have been rescued are dealing with things like smoke inhalation, burns or starvation.

A veterinarian from the Roosevelt Park Zoo shared what’s next for these animals.

“It’s a very long road and we don’t know what to expect,” said Logan Wood, veterinarian. “We don’t know when these fires are going to be out.”

He said rehabilitating these animals is going to take a lot of time. Antibiotics, supplemental oxygen and feeding are some of the things veterinarians and wildlife rehabilitators do.

Some animals may recover in a few days and others may take months or years.

“These animals require a lot of care and a lot of time,” Wood said. “These veterinarians are doing everything that they can, these wildlife rehabilitators, these volunteers are doing everything that they can, but they require so much time and care.”

He understands how long it can take. He rehabilitated a cat that had been in a house fire.

“Looked like a charred marshmallow,” Wood said. “That animal, I took care of, I fed and I took home. I had antibiotics, I covered it in salves and creams and it took about three months for that animal to come back. Now you wouldn’t be able to tell other than a few little charred spots on the ears.”

But the difference between that cat and the animals in Australia is extinction.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums works to conserve and save animals with the species survival plan program. It focuses on breeding within zoos to keep the population alive.

“SSP programs throughout the nation right now are discussing, specifically koala, how can we increase our SSP breeding program so that we can accommodate for what will be, a very important need to save this animal from extinction,” said Becky Dewitz, zoo director.

“It’s our responsibility as humans to take care of the world that we have,” Dewitz added.

If you would like to donate, Zoos Victoria is raising funds for critical care and recovery of Australian wildlife. Click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, January 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Preventing Birth Defects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing Birth Defects"

Australian Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australian Wildfires"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10"

SWAT in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Bismarck"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

2020 Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Construction"

Wilkinson Boxing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilkinson Boxing"

Trying to Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trying to Box"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10"

Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Wind Chills Last All Day"

FURRY FRIDAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY"

All Saints Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Saints Soup Kitchen"

High School Wrestling - Jan. 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling - Jan. 9"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

Nate Humann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nate Humann"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Dickinson HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Bball"

Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge