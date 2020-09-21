Long-sought Dickinson burglary suspect caught in the act

A little patience and some covert surveillance apparently paid off for Dickinson Police recently.

Since September 9, eight businesses have been burglarized in the northeast commercial area of the city.

The burglaries were consistent in that they all occurred in the early morning hours, forced entry was used to gain access and mostly cash was taken.

The Dickinson Police Department had been working with limited evidence to identify and arrest the person or persons responsible.

So, officers decided to do some covert surveillance of industrial areas in the city in the hopes of catching the burglar.

The work paid off — around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police saw a suspect lurking on foot east of Walmart.

He made his way to JP Steel and Supply, 124 24th Street East, where he was then observed trying to force entry into the business through a rear door.

Police confronted the man who then ran off. After a short pursuit, he was taken into custody, arrested and charged with felony burglary and false information to law enforcement. Additional burglary counts are pending.

Dickinson Police say the 47-year-old suspect has been tied to the eight area business burglaries and also has two active felony arrest warrants out of Kentucky and Tennessee.

Police also say it appears the man was only passing through Dickinson, staying at a local motel for the past few weeks. Authorities believe the man is from the Florida area.