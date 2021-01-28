Long-term care facilities keeping residents in good spirits

The Long-Term Care Association of North Dakota says 830 residents have died with the coronavirus.

Long-term care facilities have faced many challenges since the start of the pandemic, like closing their doors to visitors, shutting down dining halls and staffing issues.

One of the biggest challenges long-term care workers face is been keeping their residents in good spirits.

North Dakota Long Term Care President, Shelly Peterson, says it hasn’t been easy.

“Half of our residents probably have some type of dementia, some type of confusion. They’re going to forget from day-to-day what’s going on. So, you need to double your efforts because they wouldn’t understand the mask-wearing, why we’re doing what we’re doing, why family members weren’t coming to visit them,” said Peterson.

Currently, 75% of North Dakota’s long-term care facilities now allow scheduled visitations.