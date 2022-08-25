BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the men in charge of helping run the city is stepping away from the job after this week.

Jeff Heintz is retiring as service operations director after 33 years of working for the City of Bismarck.

Heintz was hired in Bismarck in June of 1989 as an assistant city forester.

He stayed on and was promoted to his current role, overseeing the public works department, which includes being in charge of not just trees, but snowplows and streetlights.

This week, Heintz’s co-workers threw him a retirement party to say ‘goodbye’ and thank him for his service.

“I do a lot of planning and looking at numbers,” Heintz said. “And I just finally decided there’s more important things in life and those are the grandkids and the wife and I’m going to spend more time with them.”

Heintz’s last day on the job will be Friday, which is also his birthday.