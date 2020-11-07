Long-time Minot foster parents officially adopt three-year-old boy

“You love them you love them as your own and you can’t help that,” Robyn Rolli said.

Robyn and Eric Rolli have been foster parents in Ward County for eight years, and have fostered 28 children.

Three years ago, a baby boy named Justin came into their lives, and changed them forever.

“His situation with us was special from day one and I think we saw that our girls saw that — fortunately it’s worked out that he is gonna stay here,” Eric said.

From weekend hockey tournaments to family trips, Justin has been there.

But his mom says there was a brief period where he was out of their care. Once he came back into their home a second time, they knew it was a chance to make him an official member of the family.

“The second we got the secondary call that he came back into care I was up in Winnipeg and Eric was actually down here and so it was the timing couldn’t have been better,” Robyn said.

And today was the day Justin officially became a Rolli.

But according to mom and dad, his sisters say he has always been their brother.

“Our daughters have always embraced having him and he’s always been their brother — I think maybe we’re more excited for the finality of it,” Robyn said.

It was a day of joy and emotion, but they also know the difficulty of the decision his biological parents faced when reunifcation was not an option.

“For his parents they made the selfless decision to say right now we’re not what’s best and I can’t even imagine for them how difficult that was but it’s super special for us,” Robyn said.

So now, the Rolli’s look forward to a future as a forever family of five.

“For us it being final and knowing that forever this will be the place that he can call home,” Robyn said.

His mom says Justin is starting to learn to play hockey, just like his two big sisters.