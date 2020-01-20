Long-time Mohall Cafe will mark 37th anniversary



Nearly four decades ago, Connie Petersen of Lansford was about ready to ship to England where her then-husband had military orders.



The orders were unexpectedly cancelled and she had to start all over again.



So what did she do? She moved to Mohall and bought the Paragon Cafe.



Just about 37 years later, she still calls it home.



Every day of the week, Petersen serves about 45 customers at Mohall’s very own Paragon Cafe.



She’s got no weekend staff, or any other staff for that matter

“I live upstairs so I can’t even have a snow storm for an excuse,” she said with a laugh.



It’s a family affair, just her and her daughter, Chrissie Anderson.

“If someone asked you both, ‘what does this place mean to you?’ What would you say?”

“My livelihood,” said Petersen.

“Family,” Anderson added.



Anderson was just six years old when her mom bought Paragon Cafe.

Since then, not much has changed.



“[It’s got] low price coffee and home cooking,” said Anderson.



Petersen chimed in, “Coffee’s still 50 cents.”



The only difference? Just a tweak in the menu prices to keep up with food costs.



The worst part of owning and operating the small restaurant has a lot to do with the best part of it all – the people.



Petersen said, losing customers when they pass away is hard.



“Do they become like family?”

“Pretty much,” she added. “They come in and she [Anderson] knows what they want.”



The family feel goes beyond the walls of the Paragon Cafe, and that’s thanks to – you guessed it – family.



“My dad is 90 years old and he rides this to deliver meals to people on Main Street,” said Petersen.

February first will mark 37 years for Petersen’s Paragon Cafe.



And when the time comes that she throws in the towel, Anderson said she’d like to run it alongside her daughter.