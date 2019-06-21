Longest Day of the Year: Fighting the darkness of Alzheimer’s

Today is the first day of summer, which means it is the the longest day of the year.

But the Summer Solstice is not the only reason to celebrate.



Lien’s Jewelry in Downtown Minot is joining others all around the world to help raise money for Alzheimer’s Disease on this day.



The co-owner of the business says this fundraiser has a special meaning for her and her family.

“Well Alzheimer has touched both my husband and myself’s families. Fred’s grandmother who ran Liens Jewelry for many years in Rugby,

she suffered from Alzheimer disease and so its been you know a big part of their family and I also have close members of my family. And we have had many customers and friends who have been affected with Alzheimer disease.” says Sheri Lien.

If you are not able to donate at Liens Jewelry today, they will be excepting donations next week as well. CLICK HERE for more information.