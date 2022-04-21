MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Longfellow Elementary School in Minot recently received a special delivery to make books fun again.

The students and educators partnered with “Books Are Fun” to celebrate their Book Blast event.

The company’s mission is to give as many books to as many students as possible. Ben Kaplan, the president and CEO of Books Are Fun says he wants to inspire kids to read more and spend less time in front of screens.

“These books are a symbol of how important these kids are to the community and the people that care about them. Each book is a symbol of that care and that love, that you know, the leadership at the school has, and the community has for these kids. So, you see that these kids are just, you know, uplifted and elated. And it’s like Christmas morning when we pass out the books,” said Kaplan.

Through fundraising and the support of the local community, the organization was able to get three or more books into the hands of each student.

The books received are hand chosen by authors and reading interventionists to fit the correct age groups.

Classroom by classroom, the packages of books are passed out with the help of Kaplan himself, and even Miss North Dakota USA Caitlyn Vogel.

You can see the excitement the kids have as they impatiently wait to rip the wrapping off.

“When they finally get their books and they rip off the brown packaging, it is so exciting to see their little cheers and they are flipping through the pages. They’re just so excited over books and that’s so great,” Vogel said.

The Books Are Fun organization started in 2017 and has provided books to tens of thousands of schools nationwide since then.

A Longfellow teacher even says she’s never seen her students so excited to read before.

“I just like the books because some of them can be interesting and mysterious,” said fifth-grader Abigal Ingerson.

“I think getting these books today, I think it’s going to help me read more,” said fifth-grader Luke Nelson.

Kaplan adds providing the books has made a difference in overall reading scores in elementary schools nationwide.