Longtime Minot State professor passes at 100 years old

Dr. Doris Slaaten, longtime professor at Minot State University, MSU Development Foundation Board member and friend of the University, passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday.

Mike Linnell, Director of University Communications, said Slaaten’s connection to MSU began in 1949 when she graduated from Minot State Teacher’s College with a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in business.

After teaching elementary and secondary school in North Dakota and Montana, she returned to her alma mater to teach in the College of Business for 27 years.

“Doris was a pillar in the MSU family, and she left an indelible mark on this campus over the course of so many decades…we will certainly never forget Doris and the incredibly positive impact she had on Minot State University and the Minot community,” said Minot State President Dr. Steven Shirley.

Slaaten served on several University boards including the Development Foundation, was a charter member of the MSU Board of Regents, a founding member of the advisory board of Phi Beta Lambda and was a member of the MSU Legacy Society and Old Main Society.

Slaaten was a Professor Emeritus in the College of Business and earned the MSU Alumni Association’s Golden Award, the highest honor bestowed by the association based on outstanding service to the University or the Alumni Association and distinguished leadership in their career or community, in 1979.