Longtime North Dakota lawmaker George Keiser dead at 75

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck Rep. George Keiser, a longtime Republican North Dakota lawmaker who announced last week he would not seek another term in the Legislature, has died.

Keiser died Wednesday at age 75.

In 2019, Keiser disclosed his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease, the common name for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a nervous system disease that weakens muscles.

Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement that Keiser served the citizens of North Dakota with “passion and dedication for nearly three decades.”

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer said of Keiser, “His business knowledge and experience served him and North Dakota well as he applied his knowhow to help make our state a welcoming place for free enterprise to thrive. He improved life for many North Dakotans through his thoughtful approach to legislating.“

Keiser was a U.S. Army veteran who owned Quality Printing Service. He also served on the Bismarck City Commission from 1988-92.