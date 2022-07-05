MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to recent U.S. Census data, North Dakota is the fourth fastest-growing state in the last decade. As growth continues, cities throughout the state are focusing on development to deal with the population increase.

Officials are constructing Minot’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The plan was last updated in 2012, and officials feel now is the time for a revision to reflect updated demographics.

The new comprehensive plan will focus on northwest, southwest and downtown Minot, and flood-impacted neighborhoods.

“We chose the southwest quadrant of the city because of the Trinity Hospital expansion into that region and the growth it’s going to develop around the hospital. The northwest quadrant was selected because of the new high school that is going to build up on North Hill. And then downtown, of course, there is a lot of redevelopment downtown, along with the flood-impacted neighborhoods,” said Brian Billingsley, the Community and Economic Development director for the City of Minot.

A series of public workshops have been held for input from residents.

Some participants said they want to see Minot keep a small-town feel while also adding more businesses and entertainment.

Others expressed challenges with weather, workforce shortages and the cost of flood protection.

“To create a great plan you have to public input. So, what we’re doing right now, is we’re gathering as much input as we can before we even write the plan,” said Billingsley.

Participants also added the need for commercial chain stores.

Billingsley said, “They want to see big box stores come to Minot like Costco and Sam’s Club. In the community survey that we had done in March. that was the number one response. And then keeping up with housing demands for the community as well.”

Consultants involved in the comprehensive planning have created an interactive map to receive feedback from the community.

The map divides the growth areas, where a pin can be dropped and a text box will appear to give input on the specific location.

Consultants will use that feedback while continuing to lay out the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The next public workshops are scheduled for Aug. 16 and 17.