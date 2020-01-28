Look Out For Emergency Vehicles on the Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With dangerous conditions during winter, some people aren’t aware of their surroundings when driving.

Emergency personnel is out on the road helping people who have slid off the road, stalled out or with accidents in general.

This includes highway patrol, officers and tow truck drivers whose jobs are to clear the roads, making it safe for everyone.

Being an attentive driver, not using your phone while driving and moving over when you see a tow truck assisting a disabled vehicle are all good habits for drivers according to one tow truck driver we spoke to.

“We like people to really slow down and move over if they cant. Give us the room to work, makes it safe and everybody gets to go home to their families,” shared Tow Truck Driver Cole Arndt.

According to an organization called tow lives matter, every six days in the United States one tow-truck operator is killed on the job.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Democratic Candidate Announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Candidate Announces"

Tow Trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Trucks"

New Waterslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Waterslide"

Lincoln Boil Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Order"

Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27"

Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Safe Kids One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Kids One Year"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

DND Dog Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "DND Dog Fundraiser"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Phil Jackson Reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phil Jackson Reacts"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

About Coliform

Thumbnail for the video titled "About Coliform"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge