Look Out For Emergency Vehicles on the Road

With dangerous conditions during winter, some people aren’t aware of their surroundings when driving.

Emergency personnel is out on the road helping people who have slid off the road, stalled out or with accidents in general.

This includes highway patrol, officers and tow truck drivers whose jobs are to clear the roads, making it safe for everyone.

Being an attentive driver, not using your phone while driving and moving over when you see a tow truck assisting a disabled vehicle are all good habits for drivers according to one tow truck driver we spoke to.

“We like people to really slow down and move over if they cant. Give us the room to work, makes it safe and everybody gets to go home to their families,” shared Tow Truck Driver Cole Arndt.

According to an organization called tow lives matter, every six days in the United States one tow-truck operator is killed on the job.