Looking for a job? Try state government.

It’s job season in North Dakota and many businesses are hiring.

Including the state of North Dakota, which has 160 state jobs available right now.

Various state departments are looking for correctional officers at the state pen, highway patrol officers, state IT technicians and many more.

Why are there so many state employment opportunities available?

North Dakota officials say, most of the time, people will hold jobs until after the legislative session. Why? Because every agency submits a budget which includes how many positions they will have for the next biennium. Knowing the short-term employment outlook can influence whether someone decides to stay or leave. Also, many people are retiring from state positions, opening the doors for “new blood” in state government service. Compared to most other states, North Dakota’s unemployment rate is low.

“Typically, what we have been seeing across North Dakota is that there are anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 thousand jobs available in North Dakota in the public and private sector,” says Lisa Kudelka, Chief People Officer for the state of North Dakota. “The unemployment rate for many years has been under two percent. So, lots of jobs available for people.”

To see what jobs are available in the private and public sector in North Dakota, click here